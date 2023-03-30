The Project

Australian Companies Will Now Be Forced To Reveal Their Gender Pay Gaps

For the first time, employers with more than 100 workers will be forced by law to ditch the secrecy and will now have to publish the difference between what men and women earn.

From early next year, more than four and a half million Aussie workers will be able to access their employer's gender pay gaps.

Australia has joined a growing number of countries, including the UK, Japan and the EU, forcing companies into wage transparency.

"It will put a spotlight on the pay gap between men and women and the gap between a company's words and its actions," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday.

"This will encourage best practice. It will mean a new level of accountability and transparency."

Last year, women, on average, earned more than $26 thousand dollars less than men.

"Some call it naming and shaming, if that info is made public that gap becomes embarrassing," gender equality advocate Kristine Ziwica said.

"They can no longer hide behind industry data."

