Australian Citizen Hasan Askree Freed From Pakistani Jail After Two Years

But overnight, there’s been good news, Hasan has been set free.

For his family, the relief has been a long time coming.

In 2015 Australian Hasan Askree flew to Pakistan to care for his elderly parents.

Five years later, the Sydney risk analyst was suddenly arrested.

He was accused of drafting a letter – that was never sent – calling for the resignation of the Chief of Pakistan’s Army.

Thrown in solitary confinement, his family was also kept in the dark.

After the family broke their silence on The Project, the Australian government turned up the heat.

Hours after being released, Hasan told The Project it is “surreal” to be released.

“It’s hard to explain I think, I have been looking forward to this day, when it will happen,” he said.

“Sometimes I think maybe the feelings were so overwhelming that I didn’t know what to do about them.” Hasan’s sister Zehra Mehdi said going to the media helped get him released.

“I think going to the media was the best decision we made, it was long-due and we had tried everything,” she said