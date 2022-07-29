Australian Chaos Almost Caused A Traffic Jam During The Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony

The Australian team led the parade of nations out onto Alexander Stadium.

But about a third of the Australian team, mostly swimmers, left the celebrations early to head back to the village because they were competing the day after.

However, their early exit almost caused a traffic jam when the group walked back onto the track.

Stopping to take selfies, the athletes accidentally held up the country’s walking out next for a brief moment.

But the brief hiccup was met with laughs and the ceremony continued.

The Australian team is going into the Games with high expectations as the most successful country in the competition’s history.

Even Prince Charles, who met with some of the members before the Opening Ceremony, joked “all the rest are terrified of the Aussies”.

Australia is hoping it will hunt its 1000th Commonwealth gold medal of all time during this Games.