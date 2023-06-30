Australian Cat Reunited With Its Owner 9 Months Later In Scotland

Melvin, the missing cat, was picked up by the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) in late May after a member of the public reported concerns their concerns over his health.

The civilian believed the cat was a stray and had been visiting their home since Christmas, being fed twice a day.

However, they had grown concerned for the cat when they noticed Melvin wasn't looking well and stopped getting along with their cat.

That was when the SSPCA picked Melvin up and took him to get a check-up at the vet before being transferred to the Glasgow Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

The animal carers scanned Melvin to see if he was microchipped and were surprised when it was revealed that he had been registered to an address in Australia.

"One of the first things we do with animals when they come into our care is scan them for a microchip," Scottish SPCA chief inspector Laura McIntyre, who picked up Melvin, explained.

"As you can imagine, the team were slightly confused when Melvin's details came back registered to an address in Australia," she said.

The mystery behind Melvin's long journey was slowly unravelled by Laura and her team, who found that the cat's owners, Jacqueline and Matt Dick, had adopted Melvin as a kitten when they were living in Australia.

After living down under for 14 years, they decided to move back to Scotland, but just eight weeks into their new home Melvin went missing.

Thankfully, Melvin was eventually reunited with his tearful owners and his friend Max, the dog.