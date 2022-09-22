Australian Businessman Reveals Ambitious Plan To Bring Disneyland Down Under

Warren Randall, the owner of wineries in Seppeltsfield and Penny’s Hill, told The Advertiser he would be willing to offer part of his land holding as a site for the theme park.

“It is time we made a statement, a few statements, in our state. “McLaren Vale would be my spot – wide, open, flat, next to the beach, next to the ranges - (it) makes a lot of sense.”

But before Disney fans get too excited, the South Australian government has yet to receive any proposals for the building of ‘the happiest place on Earth’.

Australia nearly became home to a Disneyland in the 1990s, when the Gold Coast was on track for the world’s sixth park, but it was instead built in Hong Kong.

Other Disneyland parks have been built in California, Florida, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Paris.