Australian Businesses Under Fire For Adding Surcharges To Orders

A parma and a pint. The price on the menu? $38.

You place your order and tap your card to pay, and suddenly it’s $41.80.

Automatic surcharges, ranging from 5 to 20 per cent, are ramping up across the country, with extra fees for weekends, QR codes, public holidays, EFTPOS, and even “peak season”.

The number of restaurants and cafes slugging us with surcharges rose from 25 per cent in 2022 to 40 per cent last year.

Businesses are slapping on the extra fees in a bid to combat rising costs.

And while many businesses say they have no choice, experts are calling the trend ‘highway robbery’.

Under Australian consumer law, a surcharge must cover the cost of processing a card payment - no more - and any extra charges should be clearly displayed.

And some business owners are choosing not to add a surcharge - instead absorbing the extra cost or upping their prices.

So, are battling businesses right to pass on their hip pocket pain to the rest of us?

Or are diners getting a raw deal? 

Amanda Rose is the founder of Small Business Women Australia and she told The Project that when it comes to credit card surcharge fees, “small businesses are getting hit from every possible angle.” 

“Instead of attacking a small business owner, we should be looking at the banks, the merchants; what’s going on here? Why are they passing down this cost?” she said.

Rose explained diners are being charged extra to use QR codes because “a lot of businesses have to pay a subscription to be able to use a QR code for that purpose”. 

“I’d like the focus to go back on the bigger businesses or the banks, to say well hang on a minute, what can you do to help small businesses get through this?” she continued.

So, is this a sign that we need to go back to cash? Maybe. 

Rose believes that “cash is king”. 

“Go back to cash as much as possible”.

