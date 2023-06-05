Australian Businesses To Fight Albanese Government's 'Same Job, Same Pay' Reform

Aussie business groups have joined forces to fight back against the Albanese government's 'same job, same pay' workplace reform.

The scheme, launched on Monday, aims to close a labour-hire "loophole"; however, it's now facing a campaign from some of the country's biggest businesses, claiming it unfairly punishes people who work harder or have more experience.

In a joint statement signed by a number of groups, including the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, APPEA, the Business Council of Australia, Council of Small Business Organisations Australia, the Minerals Council of Australia, and the National Farmers Federation, the business community leaders said they "today stand as one".

"The so-called 'Same Job, Same Pay' proposals do not mean equal pay for men and women. It does not speak of fairness and justice, as its name falsely represents," the group said.

"It means by law; employers will have to pay workers with little knowledge or experience exactly the same as workers with decades of knowledge and experience.

"It means by law, you cannot earn better pay by working harder or longer if your colleague does not share your ambition or work ethic."