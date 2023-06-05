The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Australian Businesses To Fight Albanese Government's 'Same Job, Same Pay' Reform

Australian Businesses To Fight Albanese Government's 'Same Job, Same Pay' Reform

Australian business groups have criticised Anthony Albanese's 'Same Job, Same Pay' workplace reforms, saying it punishes people with more experience or who work harder.

Aussie business groups have joined forces to fight back against the Albanese government's 'same job, same pay' workplace reform.

The scheme, launched on Monday, aims to close a labour-hire "loophole"; however, it's now facing a campaign from some of the country's biggest businesses, claiming it unfairly punishes people who work harder or have more experience. 

In a joint statement signed by a number of groups, including the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, APPEA, the Business Council of Australia, Council of Small Business Organisations Australia, the Minerals Council of Australia, and the National Farmers Federation, the business community leaders said they "today stand as one".

"The so-called 'Same Job, Same Pay' proposals do not mean equal pay for men and women. It does not speak of fairness and justice, as its name falsely represents," the group said.

"It means by law; employers will have to pay workers with little knowledge or experience exactly the same as workers with decades of knowledge and experience.

"It means by law, you cannot earn better pay by working harder or longer if your colleague does not share your ambition or work ethic."

Manchester City Fan Shoots Her Shot During FA Cup Final Celebrations
NEXT STORY

Manchester City Fan Shoots Her Shot During FA Cup Final Celebrations

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Manchester City Fan Shoots Her Shot During FA Cup Final Celebrations

    Manchester City Fan Shoots Her Shot During FA Cup Final Celebrations

    One sports fan seems to have gotten a little carried away while celebrating Manchester City’s FA Cup final victory over cross-town rivals Manchester United.
    Statements From Qantas And Virgin Australia

    Statements From Qantas And Virgin Australia

    Statements From Qantas And Virgin Australia
    French Government Set To Ban ‘Sharenting’ In A Bid To Protect Children’s Privacy Online

    French Government Set To Ban ‘Sharenting’ In A Bid To Protect Children’s Privacy Online

    Do you post a lot of photos of your kids on social media? You won’t be welcome to do that anymore if you live in France.
    Adelaide Pub Gets Slammed For Inappropriate Promotion Offering Free Drinks To Women Depending On Their Bra Size

    Adelaide Pub Gets Slammed For Inappropriate Promotion Offering Free Drinks To Women Depending On Their Bra Size

    It’s not really the bra-burning freedom women protested for in the 1960s, is it?
    Doubles Team Disqualified After Miyu Kato Struck Ball Girl With Ball

    Doubles Team Disqualified After Miyu Kato Struck Ball Girl With Ball

    Being a ball kid is a pretty tough job. They've got to stand on the court for hours on end often in extreme heat and have to hold the players' disgusting sweaty towels.