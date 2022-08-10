Australian Business Travel Is Making A Comeback

More than 17,000 new infections and 82 deaths were announced in NSW and Victoria alone on Wednesday following more than a hundred fatalities recorded nationwide the previous day.

There are currently more than 265,000 active virus cases nationally with over 4500 patients in hospital care.

Meanwhile, travel management company Corporate Traveller says there are some important tips that will save businesses money and headaches in light of the ongoing Omicron wave.

"While it requires more forward-planning and can be challenging to navigate updated medical advice, there are ways to take to the skies seamlessly," global managing director Tom Walley said.

He said understanding the terms of travel insurance, selecting staff who have recently recovered from COVID-19 and having back-up travellers ready could provide some certainty for business and those travelling.

He said it was also important to be aware of destination requirements and restrictions.

"Travel rules change regularly, with each country and state implementing their own rules.

"For instance, vaccination status or negative COVID tests are still required for entry to some countries such as Hong Kong and Japan.

"Singapore has continued its requirement for non-vaccinated travellers to show proof of SGD30,000 ($A31,000) COVID medical cover."

The federal government's Smartraveller website says despite increasing vaccination numbers countries and territories continue to experience sudden disease outbreaks.

"If you're considering travelling overseas, you must understand the risks of contracting COVID-19 in your destination and the financial implications this may have on you, and those travelling with you," it says.

"You can minimise your risk of becoming unwell by ensuring that your travel vaccinations are up to date. This includes being vaccinated against COVID-19."