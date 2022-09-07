Australian Brewery Changes Name After Pressure From Anti-Racism Activists

The company gained national attention about its name when liquor chain Blackhearts & Sparrows pulled the brewery’s beverages from its shelves in response to a campaign by journalist Shaad D’Souza.

D.Souza called the name “stupid and degrading”, claiming it “glamorises the colonial process that destroyed cultures and countries across the globe”.

“It is perverse for companies to gain profit by creating nostalgia for a time when First Nations people were killed en masse, and other cultures around the world were forced into conditions of poverty, slavery, disease, cultural decimation, and worse,” he wrote at the time.

The brewery announced it would rebrand as CBCo Brewing, despite managing director Lawrence Dowd publicly defending the name for years.

“We’re rebranding after extensive consultation with all of our key stakeholders, our customers and our employees,” he said in the announcement on social media.

“We’ve decided that we’re going to transition to the new name CBCo Brewing.”