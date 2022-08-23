The Project

Australian Boy, Quaden Bayles, Who Went Viral For His Plea To End Bullying, Cast In New Mad Movie

Australian Boy, Quaden Bayles, Who Went Viral For His Plea To End Bullying, Cast In New Mad Movie

In an exciting turn of events for 11-year-old Quaden Bayles, the young Aussie has caught the attention of Hollywood, resulting in a small role in the Mad Max sequel, Furiosa.

Quaden Bayles is an 11-year-old Indigenous boy with dwarfism from Queensland.

Back in 2020, a video his mother Yarraka Bayles shared on Facebook went viral as he expressed a plea to end the bullying he endured.

In the video, Quaden, born with a type of dwarfism known as achondroplasia, was shown sobbing uncontrollably and asking for a knife to kill himself after being bullied at school.

At the start of the five-minute clip, Ms Bayles said: 'I just picked my son up from school, witnessed a bullying episode, rang the principal, and I want people to know this is the effect bullying has. This is what bullying does.'

'So can you please educate your children, your families, your friends because all it takes is one more instance... and you wonder why kids are killing themselves.

'We try to be as strong as positive as possible and only share the highlights... but this is how bullying affects a nine-year-old kid.'

The distressing video caught the attention of people from all around the world, including many notable celebrities such as Hugh Jackman,

Quaden’s mother, Ms Bayles, stated whilst she wanted to keep his emotions private, she felt she had no choice but to go public.

Now, Director George Miller has cast the 11-year-old in a small role in his upcoming movie Furiosa, a prequel to his 2015 post-apocalyptic action hit Fury Road.

The movie is set to be released in 2024 and will feature Anya Taylor-Joy in a lead role.

