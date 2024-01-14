Australian-Born Mary Becomes Queen Of Denmark, Sharing Kiss With King On Balcony

Beloved chain-smoking octogenarian monarch Margrethe II, who has been on the throne for 52 years, flagged in a bombshell New Year’s Eve message, that she would be the first Danish royal to abdicate the throne in 900 years.

The hugely popular royal couple are set to bring generational change to the Danish throne, more than 23 years after their fairy tale romance started in a Sydney pub during the 2000 Olympics.

Tens of thousands of people braved Copenhagen's 3C temperature to catch a glimpse of the new monarchs as church bells rang out across the capital.

The crowd broke out into the Danish national anthem and some royal enthusiasts popped bottles of champagne to toast the couple with paper cups.

Mary, 51, was dressed in a white gown while Frederik wore full gala uniform and a blue sash.

The Danish royal transition was a low-key affair.

Frederik became Denmark's head of state, Mary the Queen and their eldest son 18-year-old Christian the Crown Prince, the moment Margrethe signed abdication papers at a state council meeting inside Christiansborg Palace, home to the Danish parliament.

The Danish prime minister officially proclaimed King Frederik X - a former party boy prince turned family man - on a balcony at the Danish parliament overlooking the flag-waving masses, as confetti rained down over the crowd.

‘‘My hope is to be a unifying King of tomorrow,’’ he told the crowd.

‘‘It's an assignment I've been preparing for my entire life."

"It’s a responsibility I’m taking on with respect, pride and immense joy.''