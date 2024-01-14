The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Australian-Born Mary Becomes Queen Of Denmark, Sharing Kiss With King On Balcony

Australian-Born Mary Becomes Queen Of Denmark, Sharing Kiss With King On Balcony

The land of Hans Christian Andersen fairy tales has inked a modern-day classic with Frederik and his Australian-born wife Mary sharing a kiss after becoming the new king and queen of Denmark.

Beloved chain-smoking octogenarian monarch Margrethe II, who has been on the throne for 52 years, flagged in a bombshell New Year’s Eve message, that she would be the first Danish royal to abdicate the throne in 900 years.

The hugely popular royal couple are set to bring generational change to the Danish throne, more than 23 years after their fairy tale romance started in a Sydney pub during the 2000 Olympics.

Tens of thousands of people braved Copenhagen's 3C temperature to catch a glimpse of the new monarchs as church bells rang out across the capital.

The crowd broke out into the Danish national anthem and some royal enthusiasts popped bottles of champagne to toast the couple with paper cups.

Mary, 51, was dressed in a white gown while Frederik wore full gala uniform and a blue sash.

The Danish royal transition was a low-key affair. 

Frederik became Denmark's head of state, Mary the Queen and their eldest son 18-year-old Christian the Crown Prince, the moment Margrethe signed abdication papers at a state council meeting inside Christiansborg Palace, home to the Danish parliament.

The Danish prime minister officially proclaimed King Frederik X - a former party boy prince turned family man - on a balcony at the Danish parliament overlooking the flag-waving masses, as confetti rained down over the crowd.

‘‘My hope is to be a unifying King of tomorrow,’’ he told the crowd.

‘‘It's an assignment I've been preparing for my entire life."

"It’s a responsibility I’m taking on with respect, pride and immense joy.''

Dating App Experts Reveal The Best Time To Swipe Is Between 8-9 pm On Mondays
NEXT STORY

Dating App Experts Reveal The Best Time To Swipe Is Between 8-9 pm On Mondays

Advertisement

Related Articles

Dating App Experts Reveal The Best Time To Swipe Is Between 8-9 pm On Mondays

Dating App Experts Reveal The Best Time To Swipe Is Between 8-9 pm On Mondays

Experts have revealed the ideal time to swipe on a dating app is between 8 and 9 pm on a Monday, with January the peak season to find love online.
Florida School District Pulls Dictionaries For Mention Of "Sexual Conduct"

Florida School District Pulls Dictionaries For Mention Of "Sexual Conduct"

A Florida school district has pulled 1,600 books for review for mention of "sexual conduct", including dictionaries and encyclopaedias.
Toy Libraries Popping Up At Aussie Beaches

Toy Libraries Popping Up At Aussie Beaches

A new trend at Aussie beaches will come in handy the next time you forget your kid's bucket and spade, with toy libraries popping up on local beaches.
Baristas Reveal Why Iced Coffees Cost More Than Hot Coffees

Baristas Reveal Why Iced Coffees Cost More Than Hot Coffees

With the rising cost of living, many coffee lovers wonder why their beloved iced beverages are much more expensive than their hot counterparts.
Mischievous Pug Makes Full Recovery After Eating 60 Hair Elastics

Mischievous Pug Makes Full Recovery After Eating 60 Hair Elastics

A 2-year-old pug cross named Ham put her owner into a hairy situation after she ate 60 hair ties, but somehow survived.