Australian Athletes Annoyed At New Olympic Village Rule At Paris 2024

The new rule which was approved by the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) last year means athletes will have just 48 hours after their last event to vacate the village. And we know anything at all about the village and what goes on there, that’s not even enough time for the hangover to dissipate.

The new condition is particularly harsh on Australia’s swimmers, who compete in the first week of the Games and typically do a lot of the legwork in regards to the final medal tally.

So now, not only can they not attend the Opening Ceremony because they need to stay fresh for the opening night of competition, but they have to pack their bags before their bathers have even dried off.

“After you’ve worked so hard to go to the Olympics, to be removed from that entire environment as soon as you finish. I just think that it’s a bit of a rip off,” Ariarne Titmus told News.com.au.

“The Australian swim team are the major medal winners for our country. We don’t get to go to the Opening Ceremony because we’re racing the first day. Now we don’t get to the Closing. We literally miss out on our Olympic experience other than racing,” Titmus added.

And while the AOC said there wasn’t much they could do, because there were not enough beds in the village for the entire team, champion rower Georgie Rowe (perfect name) said, “Let them celebrate but also be part of the team. I think it’s part of being a team and if they haven’t got enough beds, send the coaches and some of the officials home.”

Not a terrible solution, honestly. AOC chief executive Matt Carroll said athletes would be allowed to return for the Closing Ceremony, but they would have to find their own accommodation and pay for their own tickets to watch fellow Aussies in action because there were no free tickets anymore.

“I strongly believe that everyone who makes the Australian team in Paris deserves to have the full Olympic experience, and that includes staying in the village for the Closing Ceremony and supporting their teammates,” said Olympic silver medallist James Magnussen.

“Being an Olympian is not just about winning medals. It is a rare achievement that deserves to be properly celebrated – no matter what result they achieve. They should be allowed to soak up every moment. Sending them home early just makes no sense.”