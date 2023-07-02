The Project

Australia Within One Win Of The Women's Ashes After Thrilling Last-Over Win In T20 Match

Beth Mooney has guided Australia to within one win of retaining the Ashes, but only after surviving a mighty scare in a last-over Twenty20 win over England at Edgbaston.

Opener Mooney was at her brilliant best, scoring an unbeaten 61 off 47 balls, to ensure that Australia managed to scrape home by four wickets off the penultimate delivery on Saturday, but only after a nerve-racking final over in the Birmingham day-nighter.

Replying to England's 7-153, Australia had largely been in control in the run chase and needed just five runs off the final over, with the game looking done and dusted as Annabel Sutherland smashed the first ball off Sophie Ecclestone straight for four.

But needing just the single to win, the next two were dots, before Sutherland got caught off the fourth, trying to slash over the top.

Georgia Wareham then entered, and though her hit off the penultimate ball was partially stopped at cover, she and Mooney still managed to scamper the single that protected Australia's proud record of not having lost an official T20 match for two years.

"We pride ourselves on finding ways to win games, and we found a way at the end there," said Australia's captain Alyssa Healy.

"It was a great game of cricket to be a part of."

After winning last week's Test, Saturday night's narrow victory means Australia need only win one of the two remaining T20s or three ODIs to retain the Ashes as current holders.

With a 6-0 points lead, two more wins would mean they will also take victory in the multi-format series.

"It's huge," Jonassen said.

"Obviously the main goal after that Test match was to not let up. Make sure we came out in the T20s firing.

"We knew 6-0 sounded a lot better than 4-2. That was the goal. It's nice to be a little bit further ahead again, but the job isn't over yet."

AAP with The Project.

