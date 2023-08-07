The Project

Australia Win Historic 12th Netball World Cup

The Diamonds have done it again, cementing their status as the world’s best netball team.

In a dominant performance, Australia defeated England 61-45 in the Netball World Cup final held in Cape Town, South Africa.

The 16-goal win is Australia’s biggest at a Netball World Cup.

Having lost to the Roses 56-55 on Thursday in the group stages, Australia were keen to prove a point in the final.

Using all their experience and skill to their advantage, Australia took a four-goal lead into half time.

By the end of the third quarter, the Diamonds opened up a 10-goal lead in a clinical display.

The win is the perfect send-off for Diamonds’ retiring star Ash Brazill, who admitted that Australia’s loss to England earlier in the tournament fired up the team. 

"England beat us in the rounds and everyone loved targeting us, Helen (Housby, England star) said they were fitter and more energetic than us and that just got everyone fighting,” said Brazill. 

"We really wanted to beat Jamaica (in the semi-final) so we could play against these guys again, and we've done it the way we wanted to.”

"I'm so proud of these girls. The fact we're standing here as world champions, I just couldn't wish for a better ending. I'll never play netball again, how can I top this?"

The win in the final was redemption for Australia after they lost the 2019 final to New Zealand by just one goal.

The Diamonds now hold every single trophy available in international netball, winning Commonwealth Games gold, the Constellation Cup, the Quad Series and now the Netball World Cup title.

