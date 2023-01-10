The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Australia-Wide Antibiotic Shortage Leaves Doctors Worried About Children's Health

Australia-Wide Antibiotic Shortage Leaves Doctors Worried About Children's Health

Children are bearing the brunt of a nationwide antibiotic shortage that doctors warn could lead to more hospitalisations.

More than 300 medications are in short supply, particularly treatments for strep throat and liquid antibiotics used for children.

Adele Tahan from the Pharmacy Guild of Australia said antibiotic shipments had been tied up with overseas manufacturers.

"There are quite a significant number of antibiotics that are in short supply and they will remain so for quite some time," Ms Tahan told ABC radio on Tuesday.

"Ninety per cent of Australian medications are from overseas."

The country faces a surge in children's strep throat cases and pharmacists are being forced to give smaller or less effective doses to patients.

"I have been able to supply patients in a very small amount," Ms Tahan said.

"It's quite serious when a patient, especially a child, requires a particular antibiotic with a particular dose for a specific infection."

Andrew Tate Denied Bail From Romanian Police
NEXT STORY

Andrew Tate Denied Bail From Romanian Police

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Andrew Tate Denied Bail From Romanian Police

    Andrew Tate Denied Bail From Romanian Police

    A Romanian court has denied bail to internet personality Andrew Tate, along with his brother and two other suspects, who will remain in police custody over alleged human trafficking.
    Expert Warns Against Viral Egg White Facial TikTok Hack

    Expert Warns Against Viral Egg White Facial TikTok Hack

    A viral TikTok hack has skincare experts warning against the egg white facial to remove blackheads.
    North Sydney Council Looks To Ban People Wearing Fur And Leather To Their Events And Meetings

    North Sydney Council Looks To Ban People Wearing Fur And Leather To Their Events And Meetings

    North Sydney council is looking to ban people from wearing fur and leather to their events and meetings.
    Former Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten Could Be About To Represent Ireland In Eurovision 2023

    Former Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten Could Be About To Represent Ireland In Eurovision 2023

    Former Sex Pistols lead singer John Lydon is hoping to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2023.
    Snakes On Tiny Island Off Tasmania Have Evolved Into ‘Mutant’ Snakes

    Snakes On Tiny Island Off Tasmania Have Evolved Into ‘Mutant’ Snakes

    A tiny island off Tasmania is the home to “mutant” snakes that have evolved differently from their mainland counterparts.