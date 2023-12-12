The Project

Australia Votes In Favour Of 'Sustainable Ceasefire' In Gaza

Australia has voted in favour of a UN resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, hours after the prime minister called for a "sustainable ceasefire" with his Canadian and New Zealand counterparts.

The 193-member United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly in favour of an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza with 153 members in favour, 10 against and 23 abstaining.

As the resolution passed, the room broke into applause while Israel's representative scrolled on his phone.

Australia's UN representative James Larsen told the General Assembly said the nation was "gravely concerned" about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"Human suffering is widespread and unacceptable. Civilians who fled northern Gaza are now being pushed further south, and as the conflict spread south, there are increasingly few spaces safe spaces to go," he said on Wednesday, Australian time.

"The world has witnessed a harrowing number of civilian deaths, including children, this must not continue.

"Australia again calls for safe, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access in Gaza and safe passage for civilians."

However, he said the resolution should have gone further to unequivocally condemn Hamas as perpetrators of the "terrorist attack that precipitated this crisis".

