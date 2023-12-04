Australia Urged To Join Nuclear Energy Declaration At COP28

So, is nuclear energy the solution to all our climate woes?

It's good enough for Europe, and it's good enough for the U.S..

Now, some are wondering - why isn't nuclear energy good enough for Australia?

The French president, in an interview with Aussie schoolboy Will Shackel, urged us to join the nuclear party, as COP 28 in Dubai saw many of our allies vow to embrace the energy alternative.

On paper it looks straightforward, carbon emissions are low, much lower than gas and equivalent to wind. It's also stable and reliable.

But when it comes to Australia, nuclear has some big drawbacks.

"I don't agree because the economics don't stack up," Treasurer Jim Chalmers has said.

"And even if they did, it would take much too long to get nuclear power online."

And that's why we've refused to sign on to the new declaration, instead backing a pledge to triple renewables by 2030.

So, in a world on the brink of climate catastrophe, is it time to reconsider the nuclear option?