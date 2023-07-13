Australia To Send Another 30 Bushmaster Military Vehicles to Ukraine

The PM made the announcement following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Pledging further military aid to support Ukraine, Albanese reaffirmed Australia’s support for the country.

"I've met with President Zelenskyy and confirmed Australia's support for the people of Ukraine in their struggle to uphold their national sovereignty, to uphold the international rule of law," said Albanese.

"The Bushmasters are a symbol of Australia's support for Ukraine. They are valued very much by Ukrainian defence personnel and have saved their lives."

Albanese also reaffirmed the focus of the NATO summit was the “immoral” and “illegal” Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"It's been a big theme of the NATO Summit here,” said Albanese.

“NATO partners all spoke about how the Russian invasion of Ukraine is illegal, it's immoral, it's having an impact on the people of Ukraine, but it's also having an impact on the global rules-based order and on the global economy through issues such as rising inflation and also food security."

Bushmasters have been built in Bendigo and have been used extensively in Ukraine to move troops in and out of frontline areas.

Australia has now donated 120 of these troop carriers, with the latest announcement worth $100 million.

According to the Australian Government, the amount of military assistance provided to Ukraine is now over $710 million.

The government estimates a total of $890 million in overall assistance has been given to Ukraine.





