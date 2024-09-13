The Project

Australia To Send $3 Million In Humanitarian Relief To Vietnam After Deadly Typhoon

Australia will give Vietnam $3 million for humanitarian relief after a deadly typhoon killed more than 150 people.

More than 700 people have been injured after Typhoon Yagi hit the northern areas of the nation, the most powerful storm to hit Vietnam in three decades.

A Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster delivered emergency supplies on Wednesday night, including shelter and hygiene kits.

Severe flooding and landslides have also led to almost 10,000 homes being damaged.

Two million children are at risk of having their learning disrupted, with 19 million people living in the affected areas.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the government's contribution would work together with Vietnamese efforts and would be guided by local needs.

"Our support will focus on rapid response and early recovery for the most vulnerable, including women, children and people with disabilities, and communities in isolated rural and remote regions," she said in a statement on Thursday.

With AAP.

