Australia To Phase Out Battery Eggs By 2036 In Move Slammed By Animal Welfare Groups

The reform was announced on Thursday following the publication of the Australian Animal Welfare Standards and Guidelines for Poultry, which is a framework that has been in process for seven years.

The guidelines state that egg producers will need to phase out the use of the conventional layer hen eggs over the next 10-15 years and by 2036 at the latest.

From 2036, all caged hens must have at least 750cm sq of usable space, if they are kept in a cage with two or more others.

The hen is caged alone, the cage must allow for 1m of usable space.

Animal welfare groups say the time line is too long but industry group Egg Farmers of Australia says the guidelines “fail to allow the option for conventional cage egg production to continue for a further 24 years”.