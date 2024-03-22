The Project

Australia To Pay U.K. Nearly $5 Billion To Speed Up Nuclear Submarine Production

There’s anger and confusion over an announcement from the government that it will send almost $5 billion to the U.K. to speed up production on the nuclear submarine program.

The dress code was hi-vis, as reps from the U.S., U.K. and Australia gathered in Adelaide for an initial-heavy AUKUS announcement.

Those locally-made AUKUS nuclear subs we keep hearing about will be a co-production between Australia’s government-owned ASC sub-builders, and Britain’s BAE systems.

But construction can’t begin until we get our hands on the nuclear components, which is why we’re opening up the cheque book.

The UK-based Rolls-Royce nuclear plant that makes the reactors needed for the subs is stretched super thin, so we’re sending $4.6 billion to help them expand operations.

But that hefty contribution is not sitting well with everyone.

This isn’t even the first time we’ve done this – $5 billion is about the same amount we’re giving to the U.S. to bolster their submarine manufacturing.

So is all this just a normal part of doing business, or are we being taken for a ride?

UK political correspondent Latika Bourke told The Project..

“There are many concerns that AUKUS is a project that is so far away, that what is being committed now might never see the light of day,” Bourke said.

“The other concern of course is that this is largely a project that in its first phase will massively boost the United States submarine years, it will massively boost the british submarine yards,” she continued, adding “just what dividend that's gonna pay for Australia, well the plans are there, but what happens in reality is still a very live question.”

