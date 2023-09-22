The Project

Australia To Hold A World-First 'Swiftposium' To Study Impact Of Taylor Swift

Several Australian universities are joining together to hold a world-first international academic symposium on the impact of Taylor Swift.

The 'Swiftposium' will be hosted by the University of Melbourne. The academic conference will delve into the Cruel Summer singer's influence on the world.

The conference will be held the same week the popstar is bringing her Eras Tour down under.

Organiser Dr Jennifer Beckett from the University of Melbourne told the BBC that the singer is "quite a phenomenon."

"Taylor Swift really does have a very concrete impact globally, across things that affect all of us.

"World leaders are begging for her to bring the Eras Tour to their country because of the economic benefits that it brings."

Experts have calculated that Swifties have spent roughly $5 billion over the course of Swift's record-breaking Eras tour in the US alone.

However they believe that the total economic impact is likely to exceed $10 billion.

Not only does Swift have a huge impact on global economics, but her fans created seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake.

Fans have even reported suffering from "post-concert amnesia".

This is not the first time academics have been interested in studying Swift. Multiple universities across the US have offered classes looking into the work of Swift, including Stanford University, University of Texas and New York University.

The pop icon was also awarded an honorary doctorate of fine arts from NYU.

