Australia To Get Rare Blue Supermoon This Week

What is a supermoon exactly? It’s when there is a full moon while the moon is closest to Earth.

A blue moon is when there are two full moons in a calendar month. They occur once every two to three years, hence the popular phrase, “once in a blue moon”. The more you know.

Experts say the moon will be closest to Earth at 11:35am AEST on August 31 but will likely not be visible during the day. However, the moon will be visible after sunset on the 30th and 31st.

Matt Woods from the Perth Observatory says to look up to the sky at dusk just as the moon is rising.

"It's always best to see low on the horizon," Woods explained to ABC News. "There's that optical illusion where it looks bigger than it does."

Mr Woods explained that although technically the full moon will occur on the night of the 31 August, the night before will be the best night to see the supermoon in Australia.

And don’t worry if you miss out on seeing the supermoon on Wednesday as the moon should still look impressive on Thursday.

The next and last supermoon of the year will be on Friday, September 29.