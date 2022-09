It may not occur straight away, but state and territory leaders have all agreed to make the change.

“I believe we need to get to a point where if you’re sick you stay at home, and if you’re not, you get out and about and enjoy life,’’ NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said.

Mandatory isolation will remain for aged care and hospital workers.

It is also likely that pandemic payments will end with mandatory isolation, except for aged care and hospital workers.