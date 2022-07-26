The Project

Australia Sees Highest Number Of COVID-19 Hospitalisations Since Pandemic Began

Covid numbers in Australia have increased, with hospitalisations reaching the highest volume since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Monday, there were 5,429 Covid patients in Australian hospitals.

The volume of patients needing hospital care surpassed the previous record of 5,390 set in late January. 

However, patients in intensive care has decreased considerably. From 420 patients in January to 161 as of Monday.

Since the beginning of March, the number of patients in hospital with Covid nationwide has not dropped below 2,000.

Experts state the lower ICU figures is partly due to aged care deaths. 

Nurses and doctors working in hospitals say the system is struggling, with many patients unable to receive a bed on a ward and are left in the emergency department. 

Vice-president of the Australian Medical Association, Dr Chris Moy, said the number of Covid patients was “just massive”.

“The average public hospital has 600 to 700 beds, so we are talking eight major public hospitals,” Moy said.

Deakin University chair of epidemiology, Prof Catherine Bennett, said it was likely there were similar numbers of Covid cases in the community now compared to January.

“Cases are not reliable data … the proportion varies with time, age groups, people’s anxiety, whether they need a negative result to have paid time off, or sick leave. There is a whole lot going on there,” Bennett said.

