Australia Retains The Women's Ashes In A Nail-Biting, Final Over Win

The Australian Women's Cricket team have retained the Ashes after a nail-biting, three-run ODI win over England.

After winning the series-opening Test and first Twenty20, Australia needed only one win from the next five games to keep hold of the Ashes.

However, England claimed victory in the next three matches to go into the Southampton clash with the scoreline at 6-6 and with the series on the line.

It came down to the final ball of the match; Australia denied Nat Sciver-Brunt's bid to pull off a chase of 283 at Southampton.

Needing 15 to win off Jess Jonassen's final over, Sciver-Brunt got the chase down to five runs off one ball before she failed to find the boundary, and England finished 7-279.

Australia's spinners were the heroes for the visitors, with Ashleigh Gardner and Alana King both claiming three wickets after Ellyse Perry top-scored with the bat with 91.

Georgia Wareham's effort with the bat also proved decisive for Australia, slamming 26 off the final six balls from Lauren Bell to boost the target.

The result means even a loss in the final ODI on Tuesday would allow them to keep hold of the Ashes for a fifth straight time with a drawn series.

With AAP.

