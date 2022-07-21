Australia Records Lowest Birth Rates In Over A Decade

Australia has hit the lowest birth rate in over a decade according to the Australian institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW).

The rates of birth declined but stillorn rates have remained stubborn.

Birth rates fell between 2007 and 2020, from 66 births per 1000 people, to 56 per 1000 people.

The first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic saw the number of births decline by about 7100 between 2019 and 2020.

Equating to a more than two per cent drop, according to a report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare published on Friday.

The average age of first-time mothers also increased from 28.3 years in 2010 to 29.6 years in 2020.

The average age of all mothers has continued to increase over time, with mothers now giving birth at an average age of 30.9 years, up from 30 years in 2010.