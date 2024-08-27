The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Australia Records Hottest Ever Winter Day At 41.6C

Australia Records Hottest Ever Winter Day At 41.6C

Australia has recorded its hottest-ever winter temperature, with Yampi Sound in Western Australia’s Kimberley Region reaching 41.6C.

The Bureau of Meteorology provisionally confirmed the record on 27 August 2024, with the number set to be officially confirmed by BOM.

“The Bureau can provisionally confirm that the 41.6 degrees Celsius temperature at Yampi Sound today, Tuesday 27 August 2024, exceeded the old August record of 41.2 degrees Celsius, which was reached at West Roebuck on 23 August 2020,” a BOM spokesperson told NewsWire.

“This temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius at Yampi Sound is also the hottest August temperature for any location in Australia. It is the new Australia-wide maximum temperature record for any winter month.”

The previous record was recorded at West Roebuck, with the temperature reaching 41.2C on 23 August 2020.

Australia has seen record-breaking winter temperatures reached across the outback.

South Australia’s outback town of Oodnadatta hit 39.4C. Meanwhile, Yulara in the Northern Territory reached 36C.

WA’s Fitzroy Crossing, Derby and Wyndham all sweltered under 40.6C, 40.7C and 46.6C, respectively.

Queensland’s Birdsville had its hottest August day on record, reaching 38.4C.

Taliban Bans Women's Voices And Bare Faces In Public
NEXT STORY

Taliban Bans Women's Voices And Bare Faces In Public

Advertisement

Related Articles

Taliban Bans Women's Voices And Bare Faces In Public

Taliban Bans Women's Voices And Bare Faces In Public

Afghanistan's Taliban has ratified a law that requires women to cover their faces with a veil and bans their voices in public.
Viral TikTok Recipe Sparks Cucumber Shortage

Viral TikTok Recipe Sparks Cucumber Shortage

Iceland is experiencing a cucumber shortage after a recipe using grated cucumbers went viral on TikTok.
Carlton Coach Michael Voss Hailed Hero After Stopping Alleged Car Thieves

Carlton Coach Michael Voss Hailed Hero After Stopping Alleged Car Thieves

Carlton coach Michael Voss has been hailed a hero after he stopped an alleged car thief who had crashed a car near a Melbourne café.
Nova’s Jase And Lauren Get Sweet Revenge On KIIS Melbourne Following Sacking

Nova’s Jase And Lauren Get Sweet Revenge On KIIS Melbourne Following Sacking

Former KIIS FM stars Jason 'Jase' Hawkins and Lauren Phillips have enacted perfect revenge on their former bosses after topping the Melbourne radio ratings.
Coles Posts Annual Profit Of $1.1 Billion

Coles Posts Annual Profit Of $1.1 Billion

Coles has reported a 30 per cent jump in e-commerce sales as the supermarket giant worked to improve customer experiences, and has achieved a significant drop in store thefts.