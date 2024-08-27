Australia Records Hottest Ever Winter Day At 41.6C

The Bureau of Meteorology provisionally confirmed the record on 27 August 2024, with the number set to be officially confirmed by BOM.

“The Bureau can provisionally confirm that the 41.6 degrees Celsius temperature at Yampi Sound today, Tuesday 27 August 2024, exceeded the old August record of 41.2 degrees Celsius, which was reached at West Roebuck on 23 August 2020,” a BOM spokesperson told NewsWire.

“This temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius at Yampi Sound is also the hottest August temperature for any location in Australia. It is the new Australia-wide maximum temperature record for any winter month.”

The previous record was recorded at West Roebuck, with the temperature reaching 41.2C on 23 August 2020.

Australia has seen record-breaking winter temperatures reached across the outback.

South Australia’s outback town of Oodnadatta hit 39.4C. Meanwhile, Yulara in the Northern Territory reached 36C.

WA’s Fitzroy Crossing, Derby and Wyndham all sweltered under 40.6C, 40.7C and 46.6C, respectively.

Queensland’s Birdsville had its hottest August day on record, reaching 38.4C.