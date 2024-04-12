Australia Post To Move To 'Every Second Day' Delivery For Letters From Next Week

From Monday, letters will be delivered every second day instead of every day for 98 per cent of locations across Australia.

At the same time, Australia Post will have an extra day to deliver standard letters.

For example, a letter posted within a state should be delivered in four days and no more than five.

Between states, deliveries should take between six and eight days.

The government-owned corporation will also be able to change how it manages priority mail, allowing it to deliver services "at a more commercial rate".