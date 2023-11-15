The Project

Australia Post To Introduce Weekend Deliveries As Christmas Shopping Ramps Up

Australia Post has announced they will be doing weekend deliveries to ensure parcels get to their destinations on time in the lead-up to Christmas.

From Saturday, November 18, weekend deliveries will start in all metro capital cities and a range of regional towns across the country.

As online sales are expected to boom as we head towards Christmas, Australia Post executive general manager of parcel, post and e-commerce services, Gary Starr, said that they have been preparing for another huge festive season.

"We've been preparing for another big sales and festive season, including recruiting thousands of additional team members, and giving customers more convenient delivery options, such as the opportunity to collect missed deliveries from free 24/7 Australia Post Parcel Lockers instead of the post office.”

The growing popularity of huge cyber sale events in the weeks leading up to Christmas saw 52 million parcels delivered last December, “and we’re expecting another huge peak season ahead, driven by the increasing popularity of cyber sales events.”

"As the sales events ramp up and online shopping surges in the lead-up to Christmas, our temporary Saturday and Sunday service is just another way we are supporting our customers at the busiest time of the year.”

AusPost still recommends having your parcels sent off by Monday, December 18 for most destinations within Australia, or by Thursday, December 21 by Express Post to guarantee they arrive on time before Christmas.

