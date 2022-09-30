The Project

Australia Post to Begin Huge Recruitment Drive For Christmas Rush, With Older Aussies A Focus

Australia Post is currently looking for 6000 new team members for casual and permanent positions in the lead-up to what is predicted to be another massive Christmas period.

So, if you’re looking for a job this festive season, thank your lucky stars for mass consumerism and another year where the Amazon drones haven’t taken over yet.

Top of Australia Post’s Christmas wish list is those with forklift, truck or motorcycle licenses. And if you’ve got all three, then maybe just pick one? Nobody likes a show-off.

There is a huge number of positions available, and many require no experience at all. With shifts varying from ridiculous o’clock in the morning to late hours, there’s something for everyone in every state.

“…while there are great seasonal roles that may suit a number of people in the short term, for others it can also open up more permanent career opportunities. We’ve had many fantastic team members who started as casuals stay on with us long after Christmas,” Australia Post Executive Manager of People and Culture Susan Davies said, assuring us that a job at the post office isn’t just for Christmas, it’s for life.

If you want it for life. It’s not a threat. You can probably leave anytime you want.

