The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Australia Post Set To Phase Out Daily Letter Delivery

Australia Post Set To Phase Out Daily Letter Delivery

Australia Post has phased out daily letter delivery in six locations, with plans to expand the new delivery model nationwide.

The trial is currently taking place in Cranbourne in Victoria, Hornsby and Nepean in New South Wales, Brendale in Queensland, Butler in Western Australia and Camden Park in South Australia.  

The trial model is centred around parcel delivery, with posties still delivering packages five days a week but letters being delivered every second or third day.

The average Australian household receives just 2.2 letters a week, compared to 8.5 a week in 2008.

The change comes after a report from the federal communications department in March advised that Australia Post’s community service obligations, including daily letter delivery, cost over $348 million in 2021-2022. 

The government-owned organisation will now undergo a restructuring to make it financially viable, including a trial phase-out of daily letters.

Euros 2024 Draw Interrupted By Prankster Playing Naughty Noises
NEXT STORY

Euros 2024 Draw Interrupted By Prankster Playing Naughty Noises

Advertisement

Related Articles

Euros 2024 Draw Interrupted By Prankster Playing Naughty Noises

Euros 2024 Draw Interrupted By Prankster Playing Naughty Noises

The 2024 Euros are quickly approaching, but the ceremonial fixture draw was slightly derailed.
Australia Urged To Join Nuclear Energy Declaration At COP28

Australia Urged To Join Nuclear Energy Declaration At COP28

As COP28 heats up in Dubai, Australia is under international pressure to sign on to a declaration that would see us go nuclear by 2050.
Cher Reveals The Huge Mistake She Made On 'Believe'

Cher Reveals The Huge Mistake She Made On 'Believe'

Music legend Cher has revealed in a new interview that she didn't get a writer's credit on her hit song, 'Believe', missing out on "a lot of money" as a result.
Learner Driver Finally Passes Theory Test On 60th Attempt

Learner Driver Finally Passes Theory Test On 60th Attempt

A learner driver in the UK has finally passed the theory test after 59 failed attempts, spending £1,380 (over $2,600AUD) and around 60 hours on the process.
AI-Generated Image Of Remote Worker Shows What We Could Look Like In 25 Years

AI-Generated Image Of Remote Worker Shows What We Could Look Like In 25 Years

A job search website has created an AI-generated image of what ‘the future remote worker’ may look like in 25 years if they don’t change their remote work habits, with a risk of developing poor posture and increased wrinkles.