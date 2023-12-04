Australia Post Set To Phase Out Daily Letter Delivery

The trial is currently taking place in Cranbourne in Victoria, Hornsby and Nepean in New South Wales, Brendale in Queensland, Butler in Western Australia and Camden Park in South Australia.

The trial model is centred around parcel delivery, with posties still delivering packages five days a week but letters being delivered every second or third day.

The average Australian household receives just 2.2 letters a week, compared to 8.5 a week in 2008.

The change comes after a report from the federal communications department in March advised that Australia Post’s community service obligations, including daily letter delivery, cost over $348 million in 2021-2022.

The government-owned organisation will now undergo a restructuring to make it financially viable, including a trial phase-out of daily letters.