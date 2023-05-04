The Project

Australia Post Asks Dog Owners To Secure Their Pets As They Cause Problems

The million dogs welcomed into Australian households during pandemic lockdowns are causing problems for posties.

Australia Post is asking dog owners to secure their pooches because more posties than ever are being attacked, harassed or chased by dogs.

There were 1885 incidents involving dogs and posties between last July and March - surpassing the 1587 recorded during the full 2021/22 financial year.

"Australia Post has attributed some of the increase to the over a million additional dogs brought into Australian households between 2019-2021, including during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic," the organisation said in a statement on Thursday.

NSW is the most treacherous territory for posties, with 650 recorded in just nine months - already nearly 28 per cent higher than the full year results from the previous year.

Queensland had 555 incidents (up 15 per cent), followed by WA with 329 (up 23 per cent).

Victoria and Tasmania had a combined 218 dog-related incidents (up five per cent), followed by SA and the NT with 133 collectively (up four per cent).

Australia Post's Susan Davies is urging residents to secure their dog.

"Dogs off-leash or escaping their yard and chasing down our posties ... are of particular concern," she said.

"We're seeing increased instances of our posties sustaining injuries by either falling off their vehicles while trying to avoid unrestrained dogs, or getting physically attacked by dogs jumping up and biting them."

