Australia Post Announces Weekend Deliveries, Ensuring Santa Receives Letters In Time For Christmas

In the lead-up to Christmas, Australia Post has announced they will be launching weekend deliveries to help support the expected volume increase in parcels and letters.

Weekend deliveries are set to remain in place up until the magical day, as thousands of Aussie kids are expected to send off letters to Santa.

“Christmas was the busiest time of year for the postal service, and the Australia Post team loved being able to bring a touch of magic to children across the country,” Australia Post general manager Josh Bannister said.

“Families look forward to Santa Mail each year, and there’s nothing better for us than helping children get their beautifully crafted letters to Santa.

“We load our trucks and planes, and the letters travel to him all the way from Australia to the North Pole – that’s more than 12,000 km; then Santa and his elves will read them and reply to every child.

“Santa Mail brings a sense of excitement to all, and it’s a fantastic way to get children writing and practising their literacy skills, and we love seeing families and teachers getting involved,” he said.

“We want every child to be able to have the joy of getting in contact with Santa, so this year our program is open to any form of communication — be it a letter, drawing, song, or photo.

If you’re sending a letter to Santa this year, it must be posted by December 2 for him to see it in time, whereas school teachers will need to send students’ letters by November 24.