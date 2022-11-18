The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Australia Post Announces Weekend Deliveries, Ensuring Santa Receives Letters In Time For Christmas

Australia Post Announces Weekend Deliveries, Ensuring Santa Receives Letters In Time For Christmas

It’s the busiest time of year, and Australia Post is making sure every letter to Santa will make its way on time.

In the lead-up to Christmas, Australia Post has announced they will be launching weekend deliveries to help support the expected volume increase in parcels and letters. 

Weekend deliveries are set to remain in place up until the magical day, as thousands of Aussie kids are expected to send off letters to Santa.  

“Christmas was the busiest time of year for the postal service, and the Australia Post team loved being able to bring a touch of magic to children across the country,” Australia Post general manager Josh Bannister said 

“Families look forward to Santa Mail each year, and there’s nothing better for us than helping children get their beautifully crafted letters to Santa.  

“We load our trucks and planes, and the letters travel to him all the way from Australia to the North Pole – that’s more than 12,000 km; then Santa and his elves will read them and reply to every child.  

“Santa Mail brings a sense of excitement to all, and it’s a fantastic way to get children writing and practising their literacy skills, and we love seeing families and teachers getting involved,” he said.  

“We want every child to be able to have the joy of getting in contact with Santa, so this year our program is open to any form of communication — be it a letter, drawing, song, or photo.  

If you’re sending a letter to Santa this year, it must be posted by December 2 for him to see it in time, whereas school teachers will need to send students’ letters by November 24.  

Pilot Reaches Out Of Plane Window To Grab Passengers Phone
NEXT STORY

Pilot Reaches Out Of Plane Window To Grab Passengers Phone

Advertisement

Related Articles

Pilot Reaches Out Of Plane Window To Grab Passengers Phone

Pilot Reaches Out Of Plane Window To Grab Passengers Phone

Heartwarming footage has emerged of a pilot reaching out the cockpit window to retrieve a passenger's phone.
Wet Pet Food Is Worse For The Environment Than Dry Food, Study Shows

Wet Pet Food Is Worse For The Environment Than Dry Food, Study Shows

Pets that eat a wet food diet cause as much CO2 emission as an average person.
'The Goonies' House Is Up For Sale In Oregon For USD$1.65 Million

'The Goonies' House Is Up For Sale In Oregon For USD$1.65 Million

Calling all Goonies fans, if you're in the market for a new house in Oregon, this could be the one for you.
“Monstrous” Mosquitoes Swarm NSW Farms In Plague-Like Proportions

“Monstrous” Mosquitoes Swarm NSW Farms In Plague-Like Proportions

Mozzies are horrible at the best of times, but farms in flood-devastated NSW are being hit with clouds of mosquitoes in horrendous volumes.
SES Chief Warns NSW Will “Be In Floods For Months”

SES Chief Warns NSW Will “Be In Floods For Months”

The State Emergency Services (SES) commissioner Carlene York said it is the worst flood crisis the NSW State Emergency Service has ever faced, with more flooding expected “until after Christmas”.