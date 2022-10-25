Australia Post Announces Christmas Delivery Deadlines, So Get Your Presents Sorted

December 12 is the magic date to make sure presents will arrive in time for Christmas Day for domestic delivery.

If that cutoff is missed, for the extra cost of Express Post, the deadline can be extended to December 19.

But for those wishing to send presents to or from Western Australia or the Northern Territory, the deadline is reduced to December 7, or December 14 for Express Post.

If it's just a card being sent, posters have until December 15 to make sure they arrive in time or December 19 if they are being delivered in the same state or territory.

We've been preparing all year for another busy peak season by recruiting thousands of new team members, investing in our network and making digital enhancements like improved notifications for parcel deliveries," executive general manager Gary Starr said.

Australia Post's international delivery deadlines were announced last week, with the postal service recommending gifts and cards be sent by November 14.

"If posting with International Express, some popular destinations like the USA, the UK, New Zealand and Canada should be sent by December 9," Australia Post said in a statement.