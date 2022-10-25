The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Australia Post Announces Christmas Delivery Deadlines, So Get Your Presents Sorted

Australia Post Announces Christmas Delivery Deadlines, So Get Your Presents Sorted

Australia Post has announced its delivery deadlines for Christmas, so it's time to make a start on that list of presents.

December 12 is the magic date to make sure presents will arrive in time for Christmas Day for domestic delivery.

If that cutoff is missed, for the extra cost of Express Post, the deadline can be extended to December 19.

But for those wishing to send presents to or from Western Australia or the Northern Territory, the deadline is reduced to December 7, or December 14 for Express Post.

If it's just a card being sent, posters have until December 15 to make sure they arrive in time or December 19 if they are being delivered in the same state or territory.

We've been preparing all year for another busy peak season by recruiting thousands of new team members, investing in our network and making digital enhancements like improved notifications for parcel deliveries," executive general manager Gary Starr said.

Australia Post's international delivery deadlines were announced last week, with the postal service recommending gifts and cards be sent by November 14.

"If posting with International Express, some popular destinations like the USA, the UK, New Zealand and Canada should be sent by December 9," Australia Post said in a statement.

Japanese Scientists Develop A New 'Human Washing Machine' That Will Help You Relax
NEXT STORY

Japanese Scientists Develop A New 'Human Washing Machine' That Will Help You Relax

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Japanese Scientists Develop A New 'Human Washing Machine' That Will Help You Relax

    Japanese Scientists Develop A New 'Human Washing Machine' That Will Help You Relax

    Japanese scientists are developing a futuristic 'human washing machine' designed to soothe and relax.
    Gamer Meets Online Friends For First Time At His Wedding

    Gamer Meets Online Friends For First Time At His Wedding

    Would you invite people you've never met to your wedding?
    Houston, We Have a Problem Quoting Our Favourite Movies

    Houston, We Have a Problem Quoting Our Favourite Movies

    "You want the truth? You can't handle the truth" is the infamous line by Tom Cruise in a Few Good Men, or is it? Apparently, we are struggling to quote our favourite movies correctly.
    Beyonce and Jay Z’s Daughter Bid More Than $126,000 For A Pair of Diamond Earrings

    Beyonce and Jay Z’s Daughter Bid More Than $126,000 For A Pair of Diamond Earrings

    Jay Z and Beyonce’s 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy is not afraid to spend her parents’ money, bidding $126,000 on a pair of diamond earrings.
    NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard To Quit Politics At Next State Election

    NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard To Quit Politics At Next State Election

    NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard will become the 12th NSW coalition MP to quit politics at the next state election in March, leaving Premier Dominic Perrottet with a growing list of spots to fill.