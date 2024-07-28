Australia On Top Of The Medal Tally (Yes, We Know It’s Day One)

Grace Brown won the first gold medal for Australia at these games, dominating e women's road time trial through the heart of Paris.

Ariarne Titmus turned swimming's race of the century into a glorious golden personal procession.

In her hyped 400m freestyle final, the Tasmanian blitzed her rivals, American legend Katie Ledecky, who finished third, and Canadian teen Summer McIntosh, who placed second.

Australia's women's 4x100m freestyle relayers also stretched the nation's dominance in the event to a remarkable fourth Olympics.

With that win, Emma McKeon added a sixth gold to her glittering career collection, an Australian record - she entered Paris with five, the same as Ian Thorpe.

And Australia's male 4x100m freestyle relayers captured a coveted silver medal, while Elijah Winnington also added another silver in the men’s 400m freestyle.

The Men’s Rugby 7s team suffered a heart-breaking loss in the bronze medal match again South Africa, after captain Nick Malouf was red-carded for a high-tackle.

Australia currently sits at the top of the Medal Tally, with five total medals.

With AAP.