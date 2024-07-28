The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Australia On Top Of The Medal Tally (Yes, We Know It’s Day One)

Australia On Top Of The Medal Tally (Yes, We Know It’s Day One)

The first day of the Olympics has been a golden occasion for Australia, with three gold medals already secured in Paris.

Grace Brown won the first gold medal for Australia at these games, dominating e women's road time trial through the heart of Paris. 

Brown dominated the women's road time trial through the heart of Paris on day one to win the first Australian gold medal at these Games.

Ariarne Titmus turned swimming's race of the century into a glorious golden personal procession.

In her hyped 400m freestyle final, the Tasmanian blitzed her rivals, American legend Katie Ledecky, who finished third, and Canadian teen Summer McIntosh, who placed second.

Australia's women's 4x100m freestyle relayers also stretched the nation's dominance in the event to a remarkable fourth Olympics.

With that win, Emma McKeon added a sixth gold to her glittering career collection, an Australian record - she entered Paris with five, the same as Ian Thorpe.

And Australia's male 4x100m freestyle relayers captured a coveted silver medal, while Elijah Winnington also added another silver in the men’s 400m freestyle.

The Men’s Rugby 7s team suffered a heart-breaking loss in the bronze medal match again South Africa, after captain Nick Malouf was red-carded for a high-tackle. 

Australia currently sits at the top of the Medal Tally, with five total medals.

With AAP.

Princess Leia Bikini Fetches $A266,890 At Auction
NEXT STORY

Princess Leia Bikini Fetches $A266,890 At Auction

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Princess Leia Bikini Fetches $A266,890 At Auction

    Princess Leia Bikini Fetches $A266,890 At Auction

    A gold bikini-style costume that was worn by Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: Episode VI Return Of The Jedi has been sold for $US175,000 ($A266,890).
    Italian Flagbearer Issues Grovelling Apology To Wife After Losing Wedding Ring During Opening Ceremony

    Italian Flagbearer Issues Grovelling Apology To Wife After Losing Wedding Ring During Opening Ceremony

    Defending Olympic champion, Italian high jumper Gianmarco Tamberi, has issued a grovelling apology to his wife after he lost his wedding ring during the Opening Ceremony.
    Thousands Pack Out Hill To Watch Taylor Swift Perform In Munich

    Thousands Pack Out Hill To Watch Taylor Swift Perform In Munich

    Thousands of fans have watched Taylor Swift's Munich concert from a hill outside the stadium where the US superstar was performing one of her last Eras Tour shows.
    Deadpool & Wolverine Hits Screens

    Deadpool & Wolverine Hits Screens

    It’s time for the man sandwich we’ve all been waiting for. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in the bromantic action comedy Deadpool and Wolverine.
    British Olympic Diver On OnlyFans To Fund Olympic Dream

    British Olympic Diver On OnlyFans To Fund Olympic Dream

    Britain's first-ever Olympic diving champ Jack Laugher has turned to Only Fans to stay in the sport, claiming his $55,000 funding grant is not enough to live on.