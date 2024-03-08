Australia Offers Malaysia Support In Renewed Search For MH370

Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Transport Minister Catherine King offered their "sincere sympathies" to the loved ones of the 239 passengers and crew lost on board the aircraft, including several Australians.

"Australia coordinated what was one of the biggest search operations of its kind in history when the aircraft disappeared, searching over 3 million square kilometres above the water and more than 120,000 square kilometres under the water, sadly without locating the missing aircraft," the ministers said in a shared statement.

"The Australian Government is supportive of all practical efforts to find MH370," the statement read.

"Australia stands ready to assist the Malaysian Government if it considers that Australian agencies are able to offer technical information as a result of their involvement in previous searches."

The Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 departed Kuala Lumpur for Beijing on 8 March 2014, and disappeared from the radar 40 minutes into its journey.