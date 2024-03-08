The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Australia Offers Malaysia Support In Renewed Search For MH370

Australia Offers Malaysia Support In Renewed Search For MH370

Australia has said it is ready to assist the Malaysian Government in the renewed search for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 on the 10-year anniversary of the aircraft's disappearance.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Transport Minister Catherine King offered their "sincere sympathies" to the loved ones of the 239 passengers and crew lost on board the aircraft, including several Australians.

"Australia coordinated what was one of the biggest search operations of its kind in history when the aircraft disappeared, searching over 3 million square kilometres above the water and more than 120,000 square kilometres under the water, sadly without locating the missing aircraft," the ministers said in a shared statement.

"The Australian Government is supportive of all practical efforts to find MH370," the statement read.

"Australia stands ready to assist the Malaysian Government if it considers that Australian agencies are able to offer technical information as a result of their involvement in previous searches."

The Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 departed Kuala Lumpur for Beijing on 8 March 2014, and disappeared from the radar 40 minutes into its journey.

US Burger Chain Five Guys Faces Backlash Over 'Out Of Control' Prices
NEXT STORY

US Burger Chain Five Guys Faces Backlash Over 'Out Of Control' Prices

Advertisement

Related Articles

US Burger Chain Five Guys Faces Backlash Over 'Out Of Control' Prices

US Burger Chain Five Guys Faces Backlash Over 'Out Of Control' Prices

Popular American burger chain Five Guys has come under fire on social media after a customer posted their bill, which came to nearly $40 AUD for a burger, small fries and drink.
Stampede Of Kangaroos Interrupts A Golfer's Game

Stampede Of Kangaroos Interrupts A Golfer's Game

On the tranquil fairways of Heritage Golf & Country Club near Melbourne, players enjoyed a few rounds of golf. The sun was shining, the birds were chirping, and out of nowhere, the kangaroos were hopping.
Feud Breaks Out Between Two Northern Sydney Acai Bowl Vendors Over Alleged Menu Copying

Feud Breaks Out Between Two Northern Sydney Acai Bowl Vendors Over Alleged Menu Copying

It’s the biggest rivalry to hit Sydney’s Northern beaches in days, maybe even weeks, with Blessed Bowls claiming that Mr Gelato has copied their acai menu.
JK Rowling Reported To Police After Misgendering Trans Broadcaster

JK Rowling Reported To Police After Misgendering Trans Broadcaster

UK broadcaster India Willoughby claims to have reported JK Rowling to police for repeatedly misgendering her online.
Groom Stuns The Internet By Wearing Crocs At His Wedding

Groom Stuns The Internet By Wearing Crocs At His Wedding

A groom has left the internet stunned after showing up to his wedding ceremony wearing a peculiar choice of footwear.