Australia, Meet Your New Bachelors; Wesley, Ben And Luke!

The next three Bachelors looking to find love have been revealed, and Wesley, Ben and Luke are all excited about finding true love.

Wesley Senna Cortes moved to Australia from Brazil to study theology, and now he’s looking to find someone to build a life with. 

“It’s a huge honour given what the show means to Australia, but also to represent my culture,” Wesley said.

“It’s not every day that you have such an incredible team helping you find love. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Ben Waddell is an international model and is looking for a partner to join him on his adventures. 

“It’s such a surreal experience to take part in the new Bachelor series, and while I feel incredibly lucky it’s also very daunting,” Ben said.

“I’ll be going in with an open mind and open heart to find the girl of my dreams.”

Former NRL player Luke Bateman now works as a lumberjack, and is looking for a woman to appreciate his love of poetry.

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I’m feeling all the first date nerves – dialled up to 11,” said Luke. “I'm looking for a partner who I can build and share a life with, a genuine person who makes me laugh and wants to start a family.”

Osher Günsberg will be on hand to lead the three new men in The Bachelors Australia, which is being filmed in Melbourne for the first time.

