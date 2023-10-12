The Project

Australia Looks To Explore 2034 World Cup Bid With Indonesia, Singapore & Malaysia

Saudi Arabia may be the hot favourite to host the men's World Cup in 2034 but comments from the chairman of the Football Association of Indonesia suggest the Saudis might not have a clear run.

"We are discussing (a bid) with Australia," Erick Thohir was quoted as saying on Wednesday. The joint bid could also include Malaysia and Singapore as co-hosts, he said.

Oil-rich Saudi Arabia is the favourite to stage the tournament, which has been set aside for Asian and Oceania confederations.

World governing body FIFA fast-tracked the 2034 contest last week by confirming the 2030 World Cup will be an unprecedented six-nation, three-continent tournament.

Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay will all host matches in 2030.

That removed the continents of Europe, Africa and South America from bidding for 2034.

Saudi Arabia made its 2034 bid official last week and so far no other country has officially entered the race.

They face a race against time if they do want to bid, however, as FIFA's deadline for submissions is October 31.

Thohir - a former owner and chairman of Inter Milan in Italy - said he had spoken to Football Australia officials at the FIFA Congress in Rwanda in March about joining forces.

"They said they wanted it. We were waiting for the Australian government for their seriousness in working together with Indonesia," said Thohir, who is also a senior government minister.

