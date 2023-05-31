The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Australia Is Getting Their Own Version Of The Office in 2024

Australia Is Getting Their Own Version Of The Office in 2024

Prime Video has announced that The Office is headed Down Under.

In a new franchise-first, female-led Australian Original, Felicity Ward will be Australia's, Michael Scott.

In The Office Australia, Hannah Howard is the managing director of the packaging company Finley Craddick.

When she gets news from Head Office that they will be shutting down her branch and making everyone work from home, she goes into survival mode, making promises she can't keep in order to keep her "work family" together.

The staff of Flinley Craddick indulge her and must endure Hannah's outlandish plots as they work toward the impossible targets that have been set for them.

Ricky Gervais, co-creator, co-writer, and star of The Office, said, "I'm very excited about Australia remaking my little show from the turn of the century. Office politics have changed a bit in 20 years, so I can't wait to see how they navigate a modern-day David Brent."

"We are thrilled to be bringing one of the biggest comedy franchises ever made to Prime Video customers in Australia and around the world," said Sarah Christie, senior development executive of Prime Video Australia.

"It is an honour to continue the international comedy legacy of The Office locally while introducing new, quintessentially Australian characters. We can't wait for audiences to meet Hannah Howard, the first female boss The Office format has explored."

Hawthorn Football Club Could Now Face Sanctions From AFL
NEXT STORY

Hawthorn Football Club Could Now Face Sanctions From AFL

Advertisement

Related Articles

Hawthorn Football Club Could Now Face Sanctions From AFL

Hawthorn Football Club Could Now Face Sanctions From AFL

The coaches at the centre of the Hawthorn racism scandal say they have been ‘vindicated’ after the AFL formally closed its investigation into claims of bullying and coercion of Indigenous players.
RBA Boss Philip Lowe Says Aussies Should Find A Housemate To Lower Rent Costs

RBA Boss Philip Lowe Says Aussies Should Find A Housemate To Lower Rent Costs

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe has suggested Aussies should either find a flatmate or move back home with their parents to bring down rent prices, which are expected to rise even further.
Queensland Teachers Under Fire For Receiving Too Many Expensive Gifts

Queensland Teachers Under Fire For Receiving Too Many Expensive Gifts

Teachers are overworked and underpaid, and now, according to ethics expert Howard Whitton, they're spoiled as well.
82-Year-Old Al Pacino Is Expecting A Child With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

82-Year-Old Al Pacino Is Expecting A Child With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

It has been reported that Al Pacino, 82, is expecting his fourth child with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.
Man Wins $1.5 Million After Running Out Of Petrol

Man Wins $1.5 Million After Running Out Of Petrol

This wouldn't have happened if he drove an electric.