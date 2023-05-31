Australia Is Getting Their Own Version Of The Office in 2024

In a new franchise-first, female-led Australian Original, Felicity Ward will be Australia's, Michael Scott.

In The Office Australia, Hannah Howard is the managing director of the packaging company Finley Craddick.

When she gets news from Head Office that they will be shutting down her branch and making everyone work from home, she goes into survival mode, making promises she can't keep in order to keep her "work family" together.

The staff of Flinley Craddick indulge her and must endure Hannah's outlandish plots as they work toward the impossible targets that have been set for them.

Ricky Gervais, co-creator, co-writer, and star of The Office, said, "I'm very excited about Australia remaking my little show from the turn of the century. Office politics have changed a bit in 20 years, so I can't wait to see how they navigate a modern-day David Brent."

"We are thrilled to be bringing one of the biggest comedy franchises ever made to Prime Video customers in Australia and around the world," said Sarah Christie, senior development executive of Prime Video Australia.

"It is an honour to continue the international comedy legacy of The Office locally while introducing new, quintessentially Australian characters. We can't wait for audiences to meet Hannah Howard, the first female boss The Office format has explored."