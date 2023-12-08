The Project

Australia Hit By Extreme Heatwave and Threats Of A Cyclone

Millions of Australians are facing a searing heat wave sweeping across the country, as scientists confirm 2023 will be the hottest year ever recorded.

Firefighters on high alert, dozens of schools closed and severe fire danger warnings. 

Half of Australia faces extreme heatwave conditions, impacting millions from coast to coast.

Temperatures are expected to climb to forty-four degrees in Sydney tomorrow for the first time in four years. 

Thousands lost power in South Australia as the state faced dry thunderstorms and winds up to a hundred kilometres per hour, with five towns exceeding forty-five degrees. 

CFS Deputy State Duty Officer Cameron Devey told the ABC there are "unprecedented fire conditions we are seeing today. We haven't seen conditions like this for several years.That fire danger extends to Western Australia, parts of the Northern Territory and Victoria, where wild winds are blasting the state. 

While Queensland also grapples with intensifying heat, the state's being urged to brace for category four tropical cyclone Jasper, brewing off the north coast.

Ten News First Meteorologist Josh Holt told The Project that four meteorologists are being evacuated from an island in the coral sea due to the severity of Cyclone Jasper.

"It is absolutely exploding in the coral sea right now, being upgraded to a severe category four today, with winds gusting at the centre at 270 kilometres per hour, that's a high end category four," Holt explained, adding "when we get to 275 kilometres per hour it turns category five, so it's a serious system."

