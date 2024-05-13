Australia Helping New Ukrainian Troops Prepare As Russia Makes Major Gains

Over the past three days, Russia has seized nine villages and more kilometres per day than at almost any other point in the war.

Russian forces are now closing in on Kharkiv, Ukraine's largest city.

Ukraine is desperately holding out for delayed military aid as the Russian troops march on.

Last month, a $61 billion aid package finally passed the US Congress.

But weapons alone won't be enough.

Ukraine's troops are exhausted and stretched thin, and on the Eastern Front, Russian forces currently outnumber Ukrainian troops ten-to-one.

This month, a controversial new mobilisation law - aimed at stopping draft dodgers - will kick in as the country lowers the conscription age from 27 to 25.

In a secret location in the East of England, Australian troops are training new recruits bound for the frontline. They work round the clock to equip Ukrainians with the skills they need in just five weeks.

It's called Operation Kudu and is part of a U.K.-led multinational mission that has trained more than 30,000 Ukrainians in fighting in forests, urban drills, and trench warfare.

Major Alan Bretherton, commander of Operation Kudu, told The Project that although some of the Ukrainian recruits were being trained in a five week program, many already had experience on the frontline.

“Some of those that are on the five week course, a lot of them actually have prior military experiences,” Major Bretherton explained, adding “A lot of those guys have come out of the trenches or out of the urban areas where there’s fighting.”

Other trainees, however, were starting from scratch, and many of them needed a full ten weeks training.

“Some of the trainees we do have at the moment actually have no prior military experience,” Major Bretherton said.

“The team here is working really hard to ensure that they are ready to go back to Ukraine and do the job that needs to be done.”

While training soldiers who have already survived conflict can be challenging, Major Bretherton said the bond shared between the Australians and Ukrainians has helped the troops overcome this.

“They're equally keen to learn from us and our professional experiences, as our guys are to learn from them and what they’ve experienced in actual conflict.”