Australia Has Too Much Wine, But That Is Bad News For Grape Growers

Australia has an oversupply of wine by an estimated 2.8 billion bottles, but this puts a strain on small-scale grape growers who are struggling to offload their produce.

The oversupply, which is the equivalent of 859 Olympic swimming pools worth of wine, comes after China reduced exports to their biggest consumer of Australian wines amid a trading dispute.

Recently, China removed the tariffs on Australian barley, which had some grape growers hoping that the five-year wine tariffs implemented back in 2021 would be removed early.

However, experts believe that even if the trade dispute with China was fixed, this would not fix the problem.

The CEO of Australian Grape and Wine, Lee McLean, explained to The Guardian that finding new markets to sell Australian wine to could take decades. Although it would take many years, building the Indian market would be an “enormous opportunity”, according to McLean.

“[Winemakers] have high inventories and purchasing more grapes just isn’t an option.

“If you have a contract in place, you’re getting very low prices for your fruit, but if you don’t have a contract, it’s another battle entirely. It’s leading to significant stress across the regions.”

A report by Rabobank determined that average needs to be reduced in order to restore order and balance for the Australian wine industry.

Report author Pia Piggott, said: “For wineries, particularly those selling commercial wine, stocks will remain high for some time as businesses slowly work through selling inventory. While some brands have increased bulk shipments and been able to heavily discount stock, this will need to continue for some time to rebalance the market.”

