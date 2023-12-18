Australia Has Recorded Its Deadliest 12 Months On The Roads Since 2018

It has been the deadliest 12 months on Australia’s roads since 2018, with 1,253 lives lost in the 12 months to November 30.

Experts say a lack of reliable data means no one knows exactly how to prevent these deaths.

Less than a fortnight ago, federal, state and territory transport ministers met to discuss funding for road infrastructure.

But they failed to make any headway when it comes to data transparency.

And while a lack of data alone isn’t to blame for every life lost on our roads, it could be crucial.

So, with too many families missing someone around their table this Christmas, can better road toll data save lives?