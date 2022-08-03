Australia Has Record Medal Day At Commonwealth Games, Taking Home 35 Medals On Day 5

The green and gold Aussies have hit a record medal day, winning 35 medals across multiple sports on day five of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Across the mat, field, court and pool Aussies collected 11 gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze medals collectively.

The Australian team are now leading the medal tally, with 106 medals followed by England in second on 86 medals.

Of the 106, Australia has 42 gold, 32 silver and 32 bronze.

Decorated swimmer, Emma McKeon, won her 18th and 19th Commonwealth Games medals and her final individual race ended with bronze. Fellow Aussie Mollie O'Callaghan and teammate Shayna Jack took home gold and silver respectively in the 100m freestyle final.

McKeon added her fifth gold of the Games when she swam the final freestyle leg of the mixed 4x100m medley relay alongside Taylor McKeown, Zac Stubblety-Cook and Matthew Temple.

Continuing in the pool, Aussie women took to the podium for the 800m freestyle — with Ariarne Titmus winning gold whilst seting a games and personal record, Kiah Melverton and Lani Pallister followed with silver and bronze respectively.

Nina Kennedy won Australia's first field medal of the Games, and not just any medal but gold in the pole vault.

17-year-old Jaydon Page won silver in the men's track T45-47 100m, and Rhiannon Clarke finished with bronze in the women's T37/38 100m final.

Fiji-born Eileen Cikamatana won gold in the women's 87kg weightlifting with a games record.