Australia Has Never Been More Divided As Social Cohesion Index At Lowest Ever

Australia’s social cohesion index measures those things that knit communities together.

Things like belonging and worth, participation, equality, social justice, happiness, trust in the government and in each other.

At the start of the pandemic, it was at an all-time high.

But since then, it’s dropped 13 points to its lowest level since records began 16 years ago.

Nearly half of us, young people most of all, are now pessimistic about Australia’s future.

Our trust in government is down; our national pride is too.

What is the biggest factor fuelling the fall? Financial pressure, with four in five Aussies worried about income inequality and nearly half financially insecure.

And while the report showed Australians are still strongly tied to their neighbourhoods and communities, those connections are under threat.

Conflicts on the national and international stages polarising our increasingly fractured nation.