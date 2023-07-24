The Project

Australia Has Golden Night At World Swimming Championships With Two World Records And Four Golds

Our Aussie female swimmers are queens of the pool and the world after two world records tumbled at the World Championships in Japan.

Ariarne Titmus reclaimed her women's 400 metres freestyle world record, leaving feted rivals in her wake in their Fukuoka final.

And women's 4x100m freestyle relayers - Mollie O'Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Meg Harris and Emma McKeon - smashed the world record set by Australia at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Australian also had a fabulous night, with Sam Short putting a golden stamp on his arrival as a 400m freestyle force while Australia's men's relay team - Jack Cartwright, Flynn Southam, Kai Taylor and Kyle Chalmers - also nabbed the gold.

In her much-hyped race, Titmus blew away American great Katie Ledecky and Canada's 16-year-old sensation Summer McIntosh.

The Australian led from start to finish and clocked three minutes 55.38 seconds, bettering McIntosh's world mark of 3:56.08 set last March.

Australia's women's relayers clocked three minutes 27.96 seconds, well inside the previous record of 3:29.69.

And in the next race, Australia's men's 4x100m relay team capped a golden night by winning in 3:10.16 ahead of Italy.

Aussie swimming champions Emma McKweon and Kyle Chalmers couldn't believe the night Australia had, grabbing four of the five golds on offer and breaking two world records.

"I sat there with goosebumps all night," Chalmers said.

"Two world records. Four golds. It's just, like, nuts," McKeon said.

With AAP.

