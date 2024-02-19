The Project

Australia Finishes World Swimming Championships On A Golden High

Australia finished third on the medal tally at the world swimming championships in Doha, with three gold medals, nine silvers, and four bronzes.

The Dolphins' overall medal haul of 16 was second in the total medal tally to USA, who won 20 overall, of which eight were gold.

China won more golds (seven) than the Aussies in an 11-medal haul that also included three silvers and one bronze.

Isaac Cooper and the women's 4x100m medley relay team ensured Australia's championships finished with a high, with both winning gold on the final night.

Cooper put previous heartbreak behind him to top the podium in the men's 50m backstroke. He stunned world-record holder Hunter Armstrong of the USA on Sunday, leading from the start to beat the defending champion by 0.2 seconds. Poland's Ksawery Masiuk was third.

He was soon followed by the women's 4x100m medley relay team who claimed the final gold of the meet to confirm the Dolphins' third place on the medal table.

Shayna Jack finished fourth in 24.27 in a race won by 50m butterfly gold medallist Sarah Sjoestroem.

However, Jack soon bounced back, producing a stunning final leg in the 4x100 relay to take Australia to first place after Iona Anderson, Brianna Throssell, and Abbey Harkin had laid the platform.

These were Jack and Throssell's sixth medals of the eight-day campaign, and Harkin's fifth.

"Every single girl here did their job, that's why we are No.1," Jack said.

"(Australia) are in a great position (heading into Paris)."

Sam Williamson, in the 50m breaststroke, claimed Australia's other gold in the pool.

With AAP.

