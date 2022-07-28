Australia Falling Short On ‘Closing The Gap’ With Just 4 Of 13 Targets On Track

The Productivity Commission's annual data compilation report has found Australia is not on track with Closing the Gap targets, although they stressed the data should be treated with caution, being the first set since the baseline year of 2021.

The national agreement on Closing the Gap was signed in 2020.

The commission found four of the 13 targets were on track, which included; says progress on healthy birth weight for babies, enrolment of children in pre-school, youth detention rates and land mass subject to rights and interests (4,027,232sq km).

However, other crucial targets were not meeting the point they should be, including children starting school developmentally on track (34.3 per cent), children in out-of-home care (57.6 per 1000), adults in prison (2222.7 per 100,000) and people who took their own life (27.9 per 100,000).

However, Productivity Commission chair Michael Brennan urged those interpreting the data to be careful, and bear in mind it was early days under the agreement.

"This new information provides some emerging stories, but it is still too early to say if lives are improving under the agreement, as the most recent available data are for 2021, which is only one year after the agreement commenced," he said.

The report found of the 17 national assessments, eight do not have new data available since the baseline year to compare data with.

The report also notes Indigenous people living in regional and remote areas face barriers to better outcomes in a disproportionate way.

"That is, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people generally experience increasingly poor outcomes as remoteness increases whereas non-Indigenous people do not (or not to the same extent)," the report reads.

AAP with The Project