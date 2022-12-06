Champaign is as popular as ever before, and stocks are at risk of running out heading into the busiest time of the year.

CEO of Moët Hennessy, Phillip Schaus, told reporters in Singapore that his company was “running out of stock”.

Schaus said that with demand so high, the company has been referring to the decade so far as the “Roaring 20s”.

However, according to John Noble, the Australian director of the Champaign Bureau, who regulates the production and yield of champaign, explained that while “champaign was flying out the door”, Australians shouldn’t be too worried.

“There is plenty of champagne, but we might notice the one we traditionally buy is not available. Maybe today’s the day to try something else,” he said.

"Although Hennessy might indicate that their stocks are getting very difficult to source in Australia, we won't exactly run out.

"But it may potentially be harder to find your favourite brand. Australians are very brand loyal.

"Hennessey might also be referring to their vintage champagne."

Australia is ranked sixth in the world for champaign export, as nearly 10 million bottles of the bubbly were imported into the country in 2021, Noble explained.

If you’re looking to stock up on the good stuff before Christmas, Noble has a solution.

"People are getting ready for Christmas and some of the bigger stores do some really great value deals," he said.

"Do a bit of planning, look at the good deals and buy six – or try something different on Christmas Day if you can't find your usual brand."